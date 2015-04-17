US STOCKS-Wall Street stays flat after House clears health bill
NEW DELHI, April 17 India's trade deficit widened in March to $11.79 billion, its highest in four months as exports continued to fall, data showed on Friday, underscoring pressure on the Indian currency.
Merchandise exports declined for the fourth straight month to $23.95 billion in March, compared with $30.34 billion a year earlier, underscoring risks to growth prospects, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
For the full 2014/15 fiscal year that ended in March, the trade deficit stood at $137 billion, compared with $135.8 billion in the previous year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
