NEW DELHI, June 16 India's merchandise exports contracted 20.2 percent year-on-year in May, for the sixth straight month, dragged down by a slump in global demand, government data showed on Tuesday.

Trade deficit narrowed to $10.41 billion last month from $10.99 in April, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Imports fell 16.52 percent from a year earlier to $32.75 billion in May. Exports stood at $22.35 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)