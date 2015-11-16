NEW DELHI Nov 16 India's merchandise exports shrank 17.53 percent in October from a year ago to $21.35 billion, government data showed on Monday, on weak global demand.

The trade deficit marginally narrowed to $9.77 billion last month from $10.48 billion in September, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Imports fell 21.15 percent from a year earlier to $31.12 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon)