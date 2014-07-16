Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
NEW DELHI India's exports in June rose 10.22 percent from a year earlier, helped by a pick-up in external demand and a weak currency, government data showed on Wednesday.
Exports in June reached $26.48 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
The trade deficit stood at $11.76 billion, higher than $11.23 billion in May.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.