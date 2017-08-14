FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
India's trade deficit narrows to $11.45 billion in July
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Coal India first-quarter profit falls 23 percent, misses estimates
Earnings
Coal India first-quarter profit falls 23 percent, misses estimates
Ruthless India complete 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka
Cricket
Ruthless India complete 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
India at 70
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 14, 2017 / 12:32 PM / an hour ago

India's trade deficit narrows to $11.45 billion in July

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A worker walks past stacked containers at Thar Dry Port in Sanand in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2011.Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's trade deficit narrowed to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago, following a slowdown in merchandise imports, government data showed on Monday.

The trade shortfall was $12.96 billion in June.

Asia's third-largest economy imported goods worth $33.99 billion last month, up 15.42 percent from a year ago. The figure was lower than imports of $36.52 billion in June.

Gold imports, however, in July nearly doubled from last year to $2.1 billion. Merchandise exports for July came in at $22.54 billion, up 3.94 percent year-on-'

year.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.