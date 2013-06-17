(Adds details on trade data, analyst comments on deficit)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, June 17 India's trade deficit widened
to a 7-month high in May as gold imports surged, provisional
data showed on Monday, but economists expect newly announced
measures to dampen demand for the precious metal in coming
months and narrow the shortfall.
A nearly 90 percent annual jump in gold and silver imports
saw the trade deficit rise to $20.14 billion last
month from $17.8 billion in April.
The rise in gold import growth was slower than an annual 138
percent surge in April.
A combination of sliding global prices and regional
festivals in India that traditionally increase demand for gold
as gifts prompted frenzied buying in April and May. A similar
pattern was seen in the world's other major bullion buyer,
China.
This robust retail demand has become a major headache for
Indian policymakers who have announced a slew of measures to try
to narrow the current account deficit, which hit an all-time
high of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the
December quarter.
India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, hiked the
import duty on gold to 8 percent earlier in the month from 6
percent. The central bank has also sought to curb gold imports
by banks and non-banks.
"We expect gold demand and, hence, imports to be
significantly lower in June, and possibly remain low in coming
months," Barclays Capital said in a note after Monday's data.
"The widening in May might mark a near-term high for the
trade deficit, and we think it could narrow significantly in
June."
India has been struggling to control its current account
deficit, which has exacerbated the fall of the rupee against the
dollar in the recent global sell-off in emerging currencies.
The sharp depreciation in the rupee has also not helped
Indian exports of value-added goods such as jewellery and
pharmaceutical drugs.
Merchandise exports fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier to
$24.51 billion, the first annual fall in five months, Monday's
trade ministry data showed.
The sector makes up about 15 percent of the India's economy,
which grew at its weakest pace in a decade in the fiscal year
that ended in March.
Annual imports, meanwhile, rose about 7 percent
in May to $44.65 billion, the trade ministry said.
The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates steady on
Monday, warning of upside risks to inflation due to the weaker
rupee and stressing the need to reduce the country's bloated
current account gap to a sustainable level.
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar, additional
reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ross Colvin & Kim
Coghill)