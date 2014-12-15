(Adds details)
NEW DELHI Dec 15 India's trade deficit
widened to an 18-month high in November as demand
for machinery and transport equipment soared, bolstering hopes
of a sustained recovery in Asia's third-largest economy.
Higher gold imports during the month also helped swell the
trade shortfall to $16.86 billion last month, its highest level
since May 2013. Gold imports jumped 34 percent from October to
$5.61 billion.
Imports of machinery and transport equipment grew about 40
percent month-on-month. That augurs well for an economy which is
trying to break out of the slowest phase of growth since the
1980s amid a dearth of investment and slack consumer demand.
It will also be welcome news for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi who swept to power six months ago on election promises to
oversee an economic revival.
Growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the July-September quarter
from a 2-1/2-year high of 5.7 percent in the previous quarter,
both well short of the 8 percent level needed to create enough
jobs to employ a rapidly expanding workforce.
Also boosting the economic outlook, merchandise exports
recovered to post a 7.27 percent annual growth in
November. India's exports contribute about 25 percent to its
gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by John Stonestreet)