(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Jan 15 India's trade deficit
shrank to a 10-month low in December as global oil
prices tumbled and demand for gold fell, auguring well for
Indian current account balance and the rupee.
The deficit narrowed by 44 percent from the previous month
to $9.43 billion, its lowest since February 2014. The cost of
oil imports, at $9.94 billion, fell 15 percent from November.
Oil accounts for nearly a third of India's imports. Global
crude prices have plunged more than half since last June,
promising windfall gains for Asia's third-largest economy.
The oil-price slide, estimated by the finance ministry to
shave 1 to 1.5 percent off India's current account deficit, was
a key factor in making it possible for the Reserve Bank of India
to announce a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan ordered the quarter-point cut
between meetings, in a key boost for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government as it prepares to present its first full
budget next month.
A lower external deficit would also buoy the Indian rupee
amid signs of increasing volatility in emerging-market
currencies in anticipation of higher interest rates in the
United States.
"With lower external vulnerabilities, interest rates do not
need to stay as high to continue attracting foreign capital,"
said Shilan Shah, India Economist at Capital Economics. "This
further supports our view that the RBI will follow up today's
rate cut with more monetary easing over the coming months."
Gold imports also dropped by 76 percent from the previous
month to $1.34 billion. Buyers were deterred by price volatility
during the month after a prolonged decline in the value of the
precious metal.
In signs of growth worries, weak global demand pulled down
merchandise exports to $25.4 billion from nearly $26
billion in the prior month. Year-on-year, exports fell 3.77
percent in December.
Exports account for nearly a fifth of India's $2 trillion
economy, which is struggling to break out of its longest spell
of sub-par growth since the 1980s.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine,
Larry King)