(Corrects July import, April-July export figures)

NEW DELHI Aug 14 India's annual exports fell 14.8 percent to $22.4 billion in July, while imports fell 7.79 percent to $37.9 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $15.5 billion, trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, citing provisional data.

Exports have fallen from year-earlier levels in four out of the last five months.

Exports between April and July fell 5.06 percent on year to $97.6 billion, the statement added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)