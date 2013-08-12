(Adds quote, detail)
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's exports rose 11.64
percent in July from a year earlier while imports fell, a rare
bright spot for its struggling economy, but with the trade
deficit almost unchanged pressure on the current account deficit
and rupee currency remained high.
At $25.83 billion, July exports were the highest
since March, while imports fell 6.2 percent to $38.1 billion
from a year ago, trade secretary S R Rao told reporters on
Monday, citing provisional trade data.
However, despite the positive trends, the trade deficit of
$12.27 billion in July was almost the same as in June.
Rao, India's top trade official, said uncertainty about
where the rupee was headed meant companies had yet to see the
full benefit of the weaker currency on foreign sales.
"A stable exchange rate helps exports. Volatility does not
permit exporters to get full value from the depreciation," Rao
said.
In a research note, RBS said a sharp fall in gold imports to
$2.9 billion in July from $4.5 billion a year ago would likely
help the trade deficit going forward.
"It does appear that the RBI's efforts to curtail gold
purchases are finally starting to filter through," the note
said.
The Reserve Bank of India and the government have taken a
series of steps including increasing import duties to curb
India's rampant demand for gold, which makes the country the
world's biggest buyer.
Gold imports in May surged to a record $8.4 billion as
people took advantage of falling prices.
The rupee has lost around 12 percent to the dollar
since the start of May, caught up in an exodus of foreign
investors from emerging markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said it would begin scaling back stimulus measures.
To prop up the currency, which hit a record low of 61.80 to
the dollar last week, the central bank last month engineered an
increase in money-market interest rates in an effort to give
investors in short-term rupee debt an incentive to keep their
money in India.
The central bank unveiled further measures late last week to
drain cash from the financial system by auctioning government
cash management bills every week.
Expectations are high that Chidambaram will soon announce
measures to draw in foreign inflows and restrict imports of
non-essential.
