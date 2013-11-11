* Deficit in Oct was $10.56 billion
* Exports up nearly 13.5 pct y/y, total imports down 14.5
pct
* Festivals pushed up gold imports
(Updates with quotes, details, background)
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 India's trade deficit jumped
in October, rebounding from a 2-1/2 year low the previous month,
as purchases of gold picked up ahead of the festival season,
provisional government data showed on Monday.
Last month's deficit stood at $10.56 billion,
compared with $6.7 billion in September, the trade ministry
said.
Analysts said the October trade deficit came within
expectations and continued to point to positive underlying
trends, including a 13.47 percent year-on-year rise in
merchandise exports.
"I would say that the data is good. Exports have risen for
the fourth month, while the rise in gold imports is expected due
to the seasonality," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at
Bank of Baroda.
"The trade deficit will be controlled and $68-$70 billion
deficit for the whole year may be feasible," she added.
Although gold and silver imports rose to $1.37 billion in
October compared with $800 million in the previous month,
imports in total fell 14.5 percent year-on-year to
$37.83 billion.
India celebrates a slew of festivals in November, which has
traditionally sparked an increase in demand for gold.
Still purchases of the yellow metal have been hit this year
after the country took steps to curb imports of gold, including
imposing a record 10 percent import duty and requiring that 20
percent of imports be re-exported.
Falling imports and rising exports have been cited as a key
reason behind the improving outlook for the current account
deficit. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said this month the
current account gap would be $60 billion or lower, well below
the previous estimate of $70 billion.
S. R. Rao, India's trade secretary, told reporters on Monday
the government was confident of reaching its export target of
$325 billion.
"All major sectors having significant contribution to export
basket have shown a positive trend," he said.
Bond and forex markets were largely unmoved by the in-line
trade data.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar & Nidhi Verma; Writing by Subhadip
Sircar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)