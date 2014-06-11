NEW DELHI, June 11 India's exports rose 12.4
percent in May over the previous year -- the sharpest rise in
six months -- helped by a weaker rupee, government data showed
on Wednesday.
Exports in May reached $28 billion, data released by the
Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
However, the trade deficit stood at $11.23
billion, up from $10.09 billion in April.
COMMENTARY
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI:
"Trade deficit is marginally higher than our expectation.
Likely up by festival related gold demand and also oil demand. A
key positive is export growth both in sequential and annualised
terms.
"Going forward, we expect some widening of trade deficit on
the back of gold demand picking up on expectation of a reduction
in import duties. However, the extent of trade gap is unlikely
to be worrisome as we expect exports to maintain good
performance. We expect exports to grow by 7.3 percent and
imports by 8 percent in 2014/15. Trade deficit is pegged at $164
billion.
"The forthcoming foreign trade policy, with emphasis on
services exports as well as deepening of international economic
relations by the new government, will have a strong positive
impact on India's trade performance.
"Services have outpaced merchandise exports performance
globally. As such, India being an inherent service excellence
centre should stand to gain with sharper focus in foreign trade
policy."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI:
"Seasonally, trade balance tends to worsen in the April-June
quarter compared to the previous quarter. The pick up in imports
was not only led by oil, but also by non-oil, non-gold imports,
signalling stability in domestic demand. Also, export growth is
encouraging. Curbs on gold imports may be removed or eased
during the budget."
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI:
"The May trade deficit widened to $11 billion and this was
the third month in succession when trade deficit stayed in
double digits as imports, especially oil, increased.
"Nevertheless, the trend is not worrying and we remain
comfortable with our 2014/15 trade deficit forecast at $155
billion. The encouraging takeaway from today's data is the
double-digit growth in exports. Exports either contracted or
grew in low single digits during November-April 2014.
"With better economic activity especially in the U.S. and
Europe, Indian exports are likely to stay on a reasonably better
footing this time. Unless global growth disappoints, risks to
trade deficit remains contained even if gold import restrictions
are relaxed further."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE:
"Apart from base effects marginally boosting the May export
growth on year terms, the trend remains supportive. But the
bigger variable to watch is import growth as the sharp
correction in non-oil imports last year was not by virtue of
structural changes, but engineered by trade restrictions on gold
imports and the weak domestic environment.
With a turnaround expected in the capex (capital
expenditure) cycle, demand for imported capital and engineering
goods are bound to rise, until the domestic manufacturing base
can adjust. This might offset any anticipated rationalisation in
fuel imports.
By extension, we see scope for the CAD (current account
deficit) to re-widen to above 2.5 percent in FY15 from -1.7
percent last year. Nonetheless, this should not be a cause for
concern as funding needs will be well-cushioned by flows
attracted to the revival in growth on a rebound in domestic
drivers.
A tail risk here is the direction of the U.S. rates, with an
earlier-than expected push to hike rates likely to revive
uncertainties for the emerging markets space, including India."
BACKGROUND
- India's current account deficit narrowed to
$1.2 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, in the
January-March quarter, data released by the central bank showed
last month, falling for the third straight quarter on the back
of a sharp fall in gold imports.
- The current account deficit, which touched a record high
of $87.8 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, eased to $32.4
billion in 2013/14 after a government crackdown on gold imports.
- The trade deficit in the January-March period fell to
$30.7 billion from $45.6 billion a year earlier, while the
capital and financial account surplus fell sharply to $2 billion
versus $17.8 billion a year ago.
(Reporting by Mumbai treasury team; editing by Malini Menon)