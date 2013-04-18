Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's oil imports fell an annual 16.6 percent in March to $13.32 billion, the trade ministry said on Thursday.
Oil imports for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March, however, rose 9.2 percent to $169.25 billion.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)