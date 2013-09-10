NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's trade minister Anand Sharma said on Tuesday that he was optimistic that the country's trade deficit for the current fiscal year ending March 2014 would be lower than the previous year.

Trade deficit narrowed to $10.9 billion in August, provisional government data showed earlier on Tuesday, giving some relief to the rupee currency that had plunged to a series of record lows last month.

Exports picked up to post a growth of nearly 13 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Matthias Williams and Prateek Chatterjee)