US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI, March 28 India's economic slowdown is disturbing, but the economy should revert to annual growth of 7.5-8 percent soon, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Wednesday.
India's economy is forecast to grow 6.9 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 31, its slowest pace in three years. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.