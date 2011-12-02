Labourers work at a construction site as sun sets in New Delhi February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI India's slowing economy will likely pick up in the January-March quarter, but a slowdown in investment will have some impact over the next year, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, Kaushik Basu, said on Friday.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at 6.9 percent in the quarter to end-September, much slower than 7.7 percent growth in the previous quarter, data showed on Wednesday.

Some policymakers, of late, have begun to concede economic growth for the fiscal year ending March 2012 could to be as low as 7 percent compared with the budgeted estimate of 9 percent.

The RBI has already cut its growth projection for the current fiscal year to 7.6 percent from 8 percent.

