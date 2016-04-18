A customer pays a vendor after buying vegetables at a market in a residential area in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices fell for a 17th straight month in March, declining by an annual 0.85 percent, driven down by tumbling prices of oil and manufactured goods, government data showed on Monday.

The pace of fall was faster than a 0.77 percent annual decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In February, the index fell a provisional 0.91 percent.

Wholesale fuel prices dropped 8.30 percent from a year ago in March, while prices of manufactured goods declined 0.13 percent year on year.

Food prices last month gained 3.73 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 3.35 percent gain in February.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)