GURGAON, India Nov 8 India Inc. demanded
simpler tax rules, faster project approvals and tougher rules on
corruption at an economic summit on Thursday, as companies
challenged the government to push for deeper economic fixes than
a handful of recent reforms.
Tempers frayed between frustrated executives and defensive
ministers, and social activists took officials to task on a lack
of action from the government, despite a much-trumpeted set of
initiatives in response to slowing economic growth.
"The mood is a bit sombre," Siddhartha Lal, managing
director of Eicher Motors, told Reuters at the World
Economic Forum. "There is a pressure to force some change."
"Suddenly because three laws have been passed everyone is
extremely excited. This should be a daily routine affair of
passing legislation and making reforms. We should be having
hundreds of these a year."
India in September allowed foreign investors into the
supermarket sector, increased overseas investment limits in
airlines and raised diesel prices in a "big bang" push designed
to perk up subdued business sentiment.
But executives said a long-delayed national taxation regime,
a government body to fast-track infrastructure developments and
a credible initiative to tackle widespread corruption would
provide a far greater boost to the sluggish economy.
India's GDP growth in the current fiscal year that ends in
March 2013 is expected to be the worst for a decade, with many
corporates blaming a lack of action from a government hamstrung
by graft allegations and a lack of political clout.
Hundreds of big ticket infrastructure projects have been hit
by delays, hurting investor sentiment. The government has
pledged to roll out a National Investment Board (NIB) to speed
up implementation, but the initiative has hit opposition.
"The air in Delhi is thick with not just the smog but with
the expectation that these things will be translated into
action," Rajiv Lall, managing director of IDFC Ltd,
said at the event in Gurgaon, a business hub next to New Delhi
that was shrouded in thick, polluted fog.
NO PERFECT SOLUTIONS
In the absence of the prime minister or finance minister,
both of whom had attended the forum in previous years, and with
many attendees remarking on a lack of big-name policymakers, the
subdued event sprang into life with a spat between a government
minister and one of India's most outspoken corporate figures.
Rahul Bajaj, chairman of the Bajaj Group and a former
lawmaker, told the law minister that his companies' success had
come "in spite of the government, not because of the
government".
"Yes, there are no perfect situations and no perfect
solutions," minister Ashwani Kumar retorted. "However, if
everything we are doing is wrong in terms of policies, how is it
that Bajaj Auto is one of the most successful organisations over
the last few years?"
Bajaj Auto is India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer
and world's largest three-wheeled vehicle manufacturer.
"Generally the perception of India has improved, we need to
further improve this perception. We need to further take the
reform process forward," Adi Godrej, chairman of Godrej
Industries, told Reuters.
Initiatives such as the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and a
National Investment Board (NIB), seen as important steps to cut
through bureaucratic red tape and boost business sentiment,
appear to be stalled on desks and in committee rooms across the
country's noisy democracy.
GST, intended to replace a myriad of state and central
taxes, is seen reducing business costs and increasing government
receipts. But some states are uneasy about a possible loss of
fiscal autonomy.
"The most important reform for India, whether it is for our
group or for India generally or for most businesses, would be
the Goods and Services Tax. Because that would add about two
percentage points ... to India's GDP growth," Godrej said.
