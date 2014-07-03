* Inflation long-term threat for India: World Bank
NEW DELHI, July 3 Inflation is still
uncomfortably high in India and the new government should avoid
fiscal slippage as it seeks to revive the economy, the World
Bank's India director told Reuters.
The comments came after Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
warned of tough measures in his first budget on July 10, saying
"mindless populism" needs to be checked as India aims to boost
growth.
"It's really important to underline that it (inflation) is a
long-term threat to the economy," Onno Ruhl said in an interview
late on Wednesday at the World Bank's New Delhi office.
"I wouldn't advise higher deficits ... it is very possible
to stimulate growth without letting go of the deficit."
New Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the challenging task
of reviving the economy at a time when wholesale price inflation
is at a five-month high and retail inflation
remains above 8 percent.
The previous government's interim budget in February set a
deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP for the current financial
year. The gap has already hit $40 billion, or nearly half of the
target for the full fiscal year that started in April.
Like Ruhl, private economists expect Jaitley's maiden budget
to shift the policy focus from consumption to investment and
seek to broaden the government's narrow tax base.
Ruhl said implementing a proposed goods and services tax
(GST) could be a game changer that would simplify India's
complex array of taxes and levies and boost its growth
trajectory.
"It's a big-ticket item, it will unify India as a market. It
will also underpin revenues," he said, adding that a GST could
even help India offset the impacts of rising oil import costs or
weak monsoon rains.
After Modi stormed to power in May, hopes are high that the
63-year-old pro-business leader will launch reforms, including a
revamp of India's archaic labour laws, to boost manufacturing
and create millions of jobs.
The World Bank said in a 2014 report that India has one of
the world's most rigid labour markets, where regulations often
end up encouraging firms to stay small and dodge labour laws.
Given that the subject is politically sensitive, India does
not necessarily need a comprehensive review of labour
regulations, Ruhl suggested, adding that implementation could be
unworkable.
A simpler approach would be to ease hire-and-fire rules for
new employees while keeping job protection in place for existing
workers who would eventually resign or retire.
"If one would allow companies to hire new workers on a more
flexible redundancy regime it would make a big difference. You
can 'grandfather' all the other workers under the existing
contracts," he said.
Pro-growth reforms are vital for Modi to carry his electoral
success through his five-year term. He has already warned that
he would have to administer "bitter medicine" to revive an
economy growing at below 5 percent.
The World Bank last month said India will likely grow 5.5
percent in the current fiscal year and 6.3 percent in the
2015-16 fiscal year. Ruhl said India could outperform next
year's projection if Modi's government presses on with reforms.
If reforms are not passed, India also risks slipping in the
World Bank's scorecard on the ease of doing business around the
world. Asia's third-largest economy is ranked 134th out of 189
economies, below countries such as Zambia and Pakistan.
"If no reform, then (India) will slip because other
countries do reforms," Ruhl said, referring to the rankings.
