NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to an eight-month low of 5.05 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index's (WPI) annual rise compared with a 5.80 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, wholesale prices, long seen as India's main inflation measure, rose 6.16 percent.

The reading for November WPI inflation was unchanged at 7.52 percent.

Food prices rose 8.80 percent year-on-year last month, much slower than an annual rise of 13.68 percent in December.

A cooling in food prices helped slow down retail inflation to a two-year low of 8.79 percent in January, data showed earlier this week. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)