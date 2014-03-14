(Repeats to attach to the alert with no change in text)

NEW DELHI, March 14 India's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent in February, helped mainly by moderating food prices, government data showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index's (WPI) annual rise compared with a 4.99 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In January, wholesale prices, long seen as India's main inflation measure, rose 5.05 percent.

The reading for December WPI inflation was revised to 6.40 percent from 6.16 percent earlier.

Food prices rose 8.12 percent year-on-year last month, slower than an annual rise of 8.80 percent in January.

Cooling food prices helped slow down retail inflation for a third straight month to a 25-month low of 8.10 percent in February, data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)