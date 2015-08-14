NEW DELHI Aug 14 India's wholesale prices
fell at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 4.05
percent in July, their ninth straight decline and their lowest
in at least a decade, mainly driven by weak food and fuel
prices, government data showed.
The data, released on Friday, compared with a 2.8 percent
year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a
provisional 2.4 percent annual decline in June.
The wholesale food prices fell 1.16 percent year-on-year,
while fuel prices fell 12.81 percent from a year ago.
India's retail inflation has cooled to a record low of 3.78
percent in July, adding pressure on the central bank chief
Raghuram Rajan to cut interest rates after China devalued its
currency this week.
The Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged at 7.25
percent this month even though the government and industry have
been urging for lower cost of borrowing.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)