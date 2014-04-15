A labourer pushes a hand cart loaded with sacks of rice at a wholesale market in Kolkata March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A vendor waits for customers next to heaps of green chillies at a vegetable wholesale market along a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices-based inflation accelerated to a three-month high of 5.70 percent in March, driven up by increases in food and fuel costs, government data showed on Tuesday.

The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI)compared with a 5.30 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In February, wholesale prices, long seen as India's main inflation measure, rose 4.68 percent, their slowest pace in nine months.

The reading for January WPI inflation was revised to 5.17 percent from 5.05 percent earlier.

Food prices rose 9.90 percent year-on-year last month, faster than an annual rise of 8.12 percent in February.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)