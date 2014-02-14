Feb 14 India's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to an eight-month low of 5.05 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Friday. The wholesale price index's (WPI) annual rise compared with a 5.80 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, wholesale prices, long seen as India's main inflation measure, rose 6.16 percent. The reading for November WPI inflation was unchanged at 7.52 percent. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Jan Dec Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 238.9 243.6 -1.93 Food Articles 14.34 233.6 240.1 -2.71 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 212.8 211.3 +0.71 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 152.6 151.9 +0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)