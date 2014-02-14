Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Feb 14 India's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to an eight-month low of 5.05 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Friday. The wholesale price index's (WPI) annual rise compared with a 5.80 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, wholesale prices, long seen as India's main inflation measure, rose 6.16 percent. The reading for November WPI inflation was unchanged at 7.52 percent. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Jan Dec Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 238.9 243.6 -1.93 Food Articles 14.34 233.6 240.1 -2.71 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 212.8 211.3 +0.71 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 152.6 151.9 +0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o