March 14 India's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent in February, helped mainly by moderating food prices, government data showed on Friday. The wholesale price index's (WPI) annual rise compared with a 4.99 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In January, wholesale prices, long seen as India's main inflation measure, rose 5.05 percent. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------------ SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Feb Jan Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 238.6 238.9 -0.1 Food Articles 14.34 232.9 233.6 -0.3 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 212.6 212.8 -0.1 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 152.7 152.6 +0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)