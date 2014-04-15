April 15 India's wholesale prices-based inflation accelerated to a three-month high of 5.70 percent in March, driven by rising food and fuel costs, government data showed on Tuesday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.30 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In February, wholesale prices, long seen as India's main inflation measure, rose 4.68 percent, their slowest pace in nine months. The reading for January WPI inflation was revised to 5.17 percent from 5.05 percent earlier. Food prices rose 9.90 percent year-on-year last month, faster than an annual rise of 8.12 percent in February. KEY POINTS: ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) March Feb Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 240.2 238.6 +0.67 Food Articles 14.34 235.3 232.9 +1.03 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 213.1 212.6 +0.24 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 153.5 152.7 +0.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anand Basu)