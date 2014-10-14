Oct 14 India's wholesale price inflation eased for a fourth straight month in September to 2.38 percent, its lowest level in nearly five years, government data showed on Tuesday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 3.3 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In August, wholesale prices rose 3.74 percent year-on-year. The reading for July WPI inflation was revised to 5.41 percent from 5.19 percent earlier. KEY POINTS: ---------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Sept Aug Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 258.2 261.7 -1.3 Food Articles 14.34 261.8 265.4 -1.4 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 213.4 214.0 -0.3 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 155.8 155.8 ---- --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)