(Repeats to fix formatting) June 16 India's wholesale prices-based inflation in May accelerated to a five-month high of 6.01 percent, driven up by higher food and fuel costs, government data showed on Monday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.4 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, wholesale prices rose at their slowest pace in two months to 5.20 percent. The reading for March WPI inflation was revised to 6.00 percent from 5.70 percent earlier. KEY POINTS: ------------------------------------------------------------ SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) May Apr Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 246.8 242.5 +1.8 Food Articles 14.34 244.3 238.8 +2.3 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 212.1 211.0 +0.5 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 154.6 153.8 +0.5 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)