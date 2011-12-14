(Repeats story ahead of data)
* WHAT: India November wholesale price index
* WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 14, around noon (0630 GMT
* For full poll data click on
REUTERS FORECAST
India's headline inflation likely eased in
November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as
food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half
years, a Reuters poll showed.
Forecasts for November's wholesale price inflation from 27
economists polled this week ranged from 8.69 percent to 9.50
percent.
Annual food inflation dropped to its lowest level since
August 2008 in late November, mainly because of sharp declines
in prices of vegetables and protein-rich food.
Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said
she expects inflation for November to ease partly due to
sequential easing in prices of food articles, non-food articles
and minerals, and partly due to a high statistical base.
The wholesale price index, India's key inflation gauge, has
remained stubbornly above the 9 percent mark for nearly a year
now.
In response, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its
key interest rates 13 times since early 2010 and is now widely
expected to pause at its policy review on Dec. 16.
"The RBI will be looking closely at the non-food
manufactured component," said Andrew Kenningham, economist at
Capital Economics.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's industrial output likely declined for the first
time in over two years in October, hurt by a slowdown in export
growth and partly due to a higher statistical base, a Reuters
poll showed on Thursday.
* Food price inflation was at 6.60 percent in the year to
Nov. 26, down substantially from an annual 8.00 percent in the
prior week. The fuel price index was up 15.5 percent annually,
unchanged from the prior week.
* The Indian central bank said in its October meeting that
further rate increases may not be required, if the inflation
trajectory conforms to projections.
* A depreciation in the Indian rupee, which has
shed over 13 percent so far this year, has also added to
inflationary pressures as India imports a majority of its oil
requirements.
* India slashed its full-year growth forecast amid slowing
domestic and global demand, with officials warning the
government was facing a serious balance of trade problem and
will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target.
MARKET IMPACT
* If data shows inflation rose above 9.50 percent, the
10-year government bond yield could rise 15 to 20 basis points
and the one- and five- year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates
could jump 25-35 basis points, each, traders said.
* A print at 8.75 percent or below could see the benchmark
bond yield ease 10 to 15 basis points and OIS rates could fall 5
to 10 basis points, they said.
* An inflation print between 8.90 percent and 9.20 percent is
unlikely to cause much movement in the market, according to
traders.
(Reporting By Deepti Govind and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)