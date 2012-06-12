* For full poll data, click on
* India's May wholesale prices seen up 7.60 pct y/y
* High inflation could curb possibility of aggressive rate
cut
* Data due Thursday, June 14, around noon (0630 GMT
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, June 12 India's inflation may have
accelerated at its fastest pace this year in May, driven by
higher food and fuel prices, impeding chances of a rate cut by
the central bank at its review next week, a Reuters poll showed.
The wholesale price index, India's main
inflation gauge, is expected to rise 7.60 percent in May versus
a year ago, compared with April's 7.23 percent, the poll of 31
analysts showed.
Forecasts ranged from 7 percent to 8.53 percent. The poll
median at 7.6 percent is the highest since December, when prices
rose 7.74 percent.
Thursday's inflation number will be the last economic data
release before the Reserve Bank of India's rate review on June
18 and will be keenly watched for cues on the outcome of the
meeting, especially with economic growth at a 9-year low.
"The RBI is facing a dilemma in terms of managing growth
versus inflation," said Arun Singh, senior economist at Dun &
Bradstreet.
"With inflation staying elevated and with the presence of
major upside risks to it, the RBI might hold rates at this point
of time and start cutting them from July onwards."
The RBI surprised markets by cutting its benchmark
repurchase rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points at its
last meeting in April.
The move was to boost economic growth from a nine-year low
reported in the March quarter and was supported by the average
inflation rate in the first three months slipping below 7
percent.
A pick-up in the inflation rate may well weaken the case for
further policy easing that the industries are crying out for.
Industrial output growth was almost flat in April, well
below expectations of a 1.7 percent growth, government data
showed on Tuesday, adding to the central bank's dilemma.
A separate Reuters poll last week showed the RBI is
expected to cut its repo rate by at least 25 basis points from
the current 8 percent on June 18.
Primary articles -- which includes food -- and fuel, make up
over a third of the wholesale price index and elevated prices in
these segments has kept the inflation number stubbornly high.
The prolonged weakness in the Indian rupee may have
added to the pressure, with its 6 percent drop this year pushing
costs of imports, mainly crude oil, higher.
"There's not much reason to expect headline inflation to
come down over the rest of this year. Given what's been going on
in commodity markets, there is no room for the Indian government
to reduce the prices of fuel," said Andrew Kenningham, a senior
economist at Capital Economics in London.
In fact, high prices of international crude oil along with a
depreciating rupee, forced the government to raise pump prices
of petrol last month by about 10 percent, its steepest.
Although petrol prices were partially rolled back there
after, the extra fuel bill is likely to stoke inflation higher
and hurt consumers' pockets.
Still, the headline inflation rate is much slower than the
9.52 percent average through 2010 and 2011 which prompted
aggressive policy tightening between early 2010 and October last
year.
Even with international crude oil prices slipping in
May below the $100 per barrel mark, analysts say its benefits
have not passed on to consumers due to the rupee's depreciation
and regulated prices of petroleum products in the country,
keeping consumer prices relatively high.
(Polling by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)