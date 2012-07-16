(Repeats item ahead of data with no change to text)
* For full poll data, click on
* India's June inflation seen rising to 7.62 pct y/y
* Climb driven by soaring food prices
* Central bank likely to stay hawkish on monetary policy
* Data due Monday, July 16, around noon (0630) GMT
BANGALORE, July 11 Soaring food costs likely
pushed Indian inflation to its highest level this year in June,
a Reuters poll showed, suggesting the country's central bank
will remain hawkish on monetary policy.
The survey of 30 economists showed wholesale prices
rising by an annual 7.62 percent in June, slightly
up from 7.55 in May.
Forecasts were from 7.20 percent to 8.20 percent, narrower
than the range in last month's poll.
Despite inflation falling below 7 percent between January
and March, an upturn in prices since then has diminished already
tepid expectations for further rate cuts from the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) to bolster economic growth.
Although food prices only account for around 14 percent of
the country's wholesale price index, they have a significant
impact on the direction of overall inflation due to their
volatile nature.
Expensive oil and chronically low global stocks of some key
grains have put food inflation firmly back on the economic
agenda this year, with the late arrival of monsoon rains set to
put further pressure on prices in India.
"There is really nothing to indicate that food prices would
have come off from the May levels," said Jyotinder Kaur, an
economist at HDFC Bank.
The annual monsoon rains, which typically arrive in June,
are a key source of water for 55 percent of farmland in India,
where agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of the nearly $2
trillion economy.
"We don't see any flattening in inflationary pressures. It
will just keep moving between 7 and 8 (percent) for the whole
year," said Sumita Kale, chief economist at Indicus Analytics.
Only nine of the economists polled said inflation would ease
in June from the month before.
WIDESPREAD CALLS
India's inflation, the highest among the so-called BRIC
nations of Brazil, Russia, India and China, averaged 9.52
percent through 2010 and 2011, and has failed to ease much
despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the RBI.
Conversely, inflation in China has dropped to a two-year low
of 3 percent and is expected to ease even further in coming
months.
This created room for the People's Bank of China to cut
rates for the second time in weeks last Thursday in an effort to
boost growth that is at its lowest level in nearly three years.
In contrast, the RBI at its June meet resisted widespread
calls to cut rates and boost growth in Asia's third largest
economy, which dropped to a nine-year low in the quarter to
March.
"Headline inflation will have to moderate from the May
levels of 7.55 percent or stabilize at that level for the RBI to
convincingly cut rates in the near term," said HDFC's Kaur.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Andy Bruce and Joseph
Radford)