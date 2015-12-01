MUMBAI Dec 1 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday the inclusion of the yuan
in the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights
basket could lead to more devaluation of the Chinese currency.
Rajan noted the yuan has risen after authorities initially
devalued the currency earlier this year.
"And perhaps with the Chinese inclusion in the SDR basket,
you may see a little more of that (devaluation)," he said
speaking at a press conference after the central bank's monetary
policy announcement on Tuesday.
The IMF on Monday admitted the yuan, also known as the
renminbi, into to its SDR basket, where it joins the dollar,
euro, pound sterling and yen, in a key step for China's
integration into the global financial market.
Rajan said India does not intend to "manipulate" the
exchange rate for the Rupee to achieve macroeconomic
objectives.
"We've said repeatedly that our intent is to minimise
volatility in the exchange rate rather than target a particular
level," he added," Rajan said.
