MUMBAI Jan 4 India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior Indian industry official said.

Indonesia altered duties to make its refined palm oils more attractive than crude palm oil (CPO) from October 2011, prompting warnings from refiners in India, the world's top cooking oil buyer, it would be a "death blow."

"This year imports will rise to 8.9 million tonnes from last year's 8.37 million tonnes," B.V. Mehta, executive director at the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"The additional supply will come in the form of RBD Palmolein. Indonesia's duty restructuring has made imports of refined palm oil attractive."

India's production of rapeseed, the main winter-sown oilseed in the country, is likely to fall from last year's seven million tonnes, Mehta said.

"The weather in October and November wasn't conducive. Dry weather was prevailing in north India. It affected sowing. But a sharp drop in production is unlikely as the rainfall in the last week has eased the stress."

Rapeseed had been planted on 5.4 percent less acreage in the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, government data showed.

