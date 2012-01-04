(Adds quotes, details)
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI Jan 4 India's edible oil imports
in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3
percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports
will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a
senior Indian industry official said.
Indonesia altered duties to make its refined palm oils more
attractive than crude palm oil (CPO) from October 2011,
prompting warnings from refiners in India, the world's top
cooking oil buyer, it would be a "death blow."
"This year imports will rise to 8.9 million tonnes from last
year's 8.37 million tonnes," B.V. Mehta, executive director at
the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday.
"The additional supply will come in the form of RBD
Palmolein. Indonesia's duty restructuring has made imports of
refined palm oil attractive."
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, will sell more
of refined palm oil products as result of the new export tax
structure that aims at promoting refining capacities.
Exports of crude palm oil from Southeast Asia's
largest economy will climb by as much as 9 percent in 2012 to
17.5-18 million tonnes, the industry group said in a statement
on Wednesday.
India's production of rapeseed, the main winter-sown oilseed
in the country, is likely to fall from last year's seven million
tonnes, Mehta said.
"The weather in October and November wasn't conducive. Dry
weather was prevailing in north India. It affected sowing. But a
sharp drop in production is unlikely as the rainfall in the last
week has eased the stress."
Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in the
Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the same
period a year earlier.
In November, a senior industry official told Reuters that
rapeseed output in Rajasthan state, which produces over half the
country's total output, was unlikely to rise in 2012.
PRICE RALLY
Indians use vegetable oils to cook most of their famous
dishes from pav-bhaji to samosa, but rising demand is forcing
the country to fulfill nearly half its needs through imports.
"The middle class in the country is boosting edible oil
consumption, but higher prices can dampen growth. In the past
month prices have jumped significantly. If they rise further,
certainly it will reduce incremental demand," Mehta said.
The key January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange hit a record high of 766.9
rupees ($14.44) per 10 kg on Tuesday. The price has risen by
more than a fifth in the past one month due to strength in
Malaysian palm oil and a weak rupee.
India's consumption of vegetable oils -- around 95 percent
of which are edible oils -- in 2011/12 could rise to 18.5
million tonnes from 18.06 million tonnes in 2010/11,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World forecast.
The country's imports of soyoil are likely to fall in
2011/12 as supplies have risen in the local market due to a
record high soybean crop, he said.
Sunflower oil prices usually ask a premium over
soyoil, but currently both are charged at almost the same price,
prompting some consumers to switch to sunflower oil, he said.
The country imported one million tonnes of soyoil and
803,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in the year ending October 2011.
India mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and
small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
($1=53.1 Indian rupees)
