By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI Jan 4 India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior Indian industry official said.

Indonesia altered duties to make its refined palm oils more attractive than crude palm oil (CPO) from October 2011, prompting warnings from refiners in India, the world's top cooking oil buyer, it would be a "death blow."

"This year imports will rise to 8.9 million tonnes from last year's 8.37 million tonnes," B.V. Mehta, executive director at the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"The additional supply will come in the form of RBD Palmolein. Indonesia's duty restructuring has made imports of refined palm oil attractive."

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, will sell more of refined palm oil products as result of the new export tax structure that aims at promoting refining capacities.

Exports of crude palm oil from Southeast Asia's largest economy will climb by as much as 9 percent in 2012 to 17.5-18 million tonnes, the industry group said in a statement on Wednesday.

India's production of rapeseed, the main winter-sown oilseed in the country, is likely to fall from last year's seven million tonnes, Mehta said.

"The weather in October and November wasn't conducive. Dry weather was prevailing in north India. It affected sowing. But a sharp drop in production is unlikely as the rainfall in the last week has eased the stress."

Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

In November, a senior industry official told Reuters that rapeseed output in Rajasthan state, which produces over half the country's total output, was unlikely to rise in 2012. ID:nL3E7LO10L]

PRICE RALLY

Indians use vegetable oils to cook most of their famous dishes from pav-bhaji to samosa, but rising demand is forcing the country to fulfill nearly half its needs through imports.

"The middle class in the country is boosting edible oil consumption, but higher prices can dampen growth. In the past month prices have jumped significantly. If they rise further, certainly it will reduce incremental demand," Mehta said.

The key January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange hit a record high of 766.9 rupees ($14.44) per 10 kg on Tuesday. The price has risen by more than a fifth in the past one month due to strength in Malaysian palm oil and a weak rupee.

India's consumption of vegetable oils -- around 95 percent of which are edible oils -- in 2011/12 could rise to 18.5 million tonnes from 18.06 million tonnes in 2010/11, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World forecast.

The country's imports of soyoil are likely to fall in 2011/12 as supplies have risen in the local market due to a record high soybean crop, he said.

Sunflower oil prices usually ask a premium over soyoil, but currently both are charged at almost the same price, prompting some consumers to switch to sunflower oil, he said.

The country imported one million tonnes of soyoil and 803,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in the year ending October 2011.

India mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

($1=53.1 Indian rupees) (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)