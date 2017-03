MUMBAI Oct 14 India's palm oil imports surged 20.6 percent in September from a month ago, rising for the first time in four months, as a rebound in the rupee prompted refiners to raise purchases for the peak festive season.

The world's leading buyer of palm oils imported 644,386 tonnes in September, including 167,601 tonnes of refined palm oil, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement on Monday.

Total vegetable oil imports during the month jumped 14 percent to 863,917 tonnes, it said.

Demand for edible oils in the world's second most populous country usually increases in the December quarter as India celebrates key festivals like Dussehra and Diwali.

The Indian rupee gained 5 percent in September to snap a four-month losing streak.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports at 881,000 tonnes in September, including 614,000 tonnes of palm oil. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)