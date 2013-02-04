NEW DELHI Feb 4 India should raise the import duty on crude edible oil imports to 10 percent, while refined cooking oil imports should be taxed at 20 percent, the head of India's Solvent Extractors Association trade body said on Monday.

"A 10 percent duty differential between crude and refined oil imports will be helpful to both farmers and refining industry," Vijay Data, president of SEA, told reporters.

India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, has already taken steps to protect its domestic oilseed growers and refiners from cheap imports from its major suppliers, Indonesia and Malaysia.

India currently imposes a 2.5 percent tax on crude edible oil imports including crude palm oil (CPO), and levies a 7.5 percent on refined oils including RBD palmolein.

India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Indonesia. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)