(Adds details, background)
NEW DELHI Feb 4 India should raise the duty on
crude edible oil imports to 10 percent, while refined cooking
oil imports should be taxed at 20 percent, the head of the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India trade body said on
Monday.
"A 10 percent duty differential between crude and refined
oil imports will be helpful to both farmers and refining
industry," Vijay Data, president of the Mumbai-based trade body
told reporters.
India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, has already
taken steps to protect its domestic oilseed growers and refiners
from cheap imports from its major suppliers, Indonesia and
Malaysia.
India currently imposes a 2.5 percent tax on crude edible
oil imports including crude palm oil (CPO), and levies a 7.5
percent on refined oils including RBD palmolein.
India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and
a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Indonesia.
"The existing duty structure is promoting imports of refined
palm oils," Data said.
India last month slapped a 2.5 percent import tax on CPO and
lifted a six-year-old freeze on base import prices, the
benchmark to calculate import taxes on edible oils.
Trade bodies such as the Solvent Extractors' Association
said the moves were not sufficient to protect the interests of
domestic oilseeds growers and crushers as the duty gap between
the crude and refined oils was small and would promote imports
of refined oils into the country.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)