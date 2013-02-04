(Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI Feb 4 India should raise the duty on crude edible oil imports to 10 percent, while refined cooking oil imports should be taxed at 20 percent, the head of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India trade body said on Monday.

"A 10 percent duty differential between crude and refined oil imports will be helpful to both farmers and refining industry," Vijay Data, president of the Mumbai-based trade body told reporters.

India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, has already taken steps to protect its domestic oilseed growers and refiners from cheap imports from its major suppliers, Indonesia and Malaysia.

India currently imposes a 2.5 percent tax on crude edible oil imports including crude palm oil (CPO), and levies a 7.5 percent on refined oils including RBD palmolein.

India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Indonesia.

"The existing duty structure is promoting imports of refined palm oils," Data said.

India last month slapped a 2.5 percent import tax on CPO and lifted a six-year-old freeze on base import prices, the benchmark to calculate import taxes on edible oils.

Trade bodies such as the Solvent Extractors' Association said the moves were not sufficient to protect the interests of domestic oilseeds growers and crushers as the duty gap between the crude and refined oils was small and would promote imports of refined oils into the country.