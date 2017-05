NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India has raised the import taxes on crude and refined vegetable oils by 5 percentage points, government and trade sources said, as the world's largest buyer seeks to curb surging supplies from Malaysia and Indonesia.

The tax on crude vegetable oils has been hiked to 12.5 percent and on refined oils to 20 percent, the sources said ahead of an announcement expected later on Friday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)