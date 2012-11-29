NUSA DUA Indonesia Nov 29 India's oilseed
industry has submitted a proposal to the government to raise
import taxes on palm oil and other edible oils, arguing demand
for local output is being hurt after a sharp fall in prices, two
trading sources told Reuters.
India's oilseed crushing industry gave the proposal to Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar last week seeking a raise in crude edible
oil import taxes to 10 percent from zero duty currently, said
the Indian sources with direct knowledge of the plan. They asked
not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The industry wants to shore up domestic prices for India's
farmers, who are sowing their rapeseed crop and have complained
of dwindling returns due to cheaper imports from palm oil
producing Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as soyoil-exporting
Brazil and Argentina.
The sources said the proposal also called for refined
edible oils import tariffs to be hiked to 20 percent from 7.5
percent now in a bid to safeguard the investment Indian refiners
have made in building plants to process crude edible oil
imports.
"This is a two-pronged approach to save India's industry and
farmers," one of the trading sources told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference on the Indonesian island of
Bali. "If nothing is done, people will suffer and no government
will want that."
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ed Davies)