* Top palm oil buyer India may go for two rounds of hikes
-Mistry
* Malaysia palm oil stocks unlikely to go below 2 mln tonnes
* Indonesia palm oil stocks seen at 5 mln tonnes
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 India may raise import
duties on edible oils such as palm oil and soyoil again this
year, with the government looking to protect domestic oilseed
farmers as inflation slows, leading industry analyst Dorab
Mistry said.
India, the world's No.1 edible oil buyer, this month hiked
import duties on crude imports to 2.5 percent from zero and
lifted a six year freeze on the taxable value of cargoes to curb
cheap imports from top palm suppliers Indonesia and Malaysia.
While India left refined edible oil import duties unchanged,
the policy move on crude showed it was still wary on inflation
that slowed last month to its lowest in three years, said
Mistry, who closely tracks the country's oilseed sector.
"I expect the next step to be announced in the budget at the
end of February," Mistry, head of trading with India's leading
speciality chemicals group, Godrej Industries, told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
"The industry has requested import duty at 10 percent on
unrefined oils and 17.5 percent on refined oils and I believe we
shall get that level by end of March 2013 at the latest," he
said.
New Delhi raising import taxes counters Malaysia's move to
lower its crude export duty to reduce record palm oil stocks and
helps to raise India's falling domestic oilseed price.
As a rule of thumb, India's soybean and rapeseed farmers
need a minimum price of 35,000-38,000 rupees ($650-$710) a tonne
to continue planting these crops, Mistry said. Current prices
for soybeans are hovering at 32,400 rupees a tonne, according to
industry data.
This spurs farmers to switch to other more lucrative crops
such as corn, pulses and vegetables, setting the stage for
India's government to raise import duties on crude oils to 20
percent and refined oils to 27.5 percent by August, Mistry
added.
"Remember from August we shall have a torrent of sunflower
oil available for export from Russia and Ukraine, and this oil
will go to a discount to soya oil and will pressure prices all
over the vegetable oil complex."
VERY HIGH PALM OIL STOCKS
India imports about half the 16 million to 17 million tonnes
of edible oils it consumes every year, mostly palm oil from
Indonesia and Malaysia.
Mistry said that any further policy move by India would
impact these two Southeast Asian countries where palm oil prices
were very high at 2,400-2,500 ringgit ($790-$820) even though
Malaysian stocks hit a record 2.6 million tonnes in December.
Mistry said these prices may not prompt much expansion in
demand for the edible oil as palm oil output grows and competing
soyoil supply jumps from May onwards.
"I do not expect Malaysian stocks to decline below 2 million
tonnes in the foreseeable future," he said.
Malaysia's January palm oil stocks will be almost unchanged
from December, with declines expected in February to April. By
May, stocks will build again, Mistry said.
Indonesia, which does not publish stocks figures, has
current inventories of about 5 million tonnes.
"Of these about 1 tonne is systemic stocks which are
permanently required in view of the extended and poor logistics
in Indonesia," Mistry said.
"Indonesian stocks will decline to 4 million tonnes at best
and from May we shall begin to add to them again."
($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees)
($1 = 3.0445 Malaysian ringgit)
