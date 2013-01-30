KUALA LUMPUR Jan 30 India may raise import
duties on edible oils such as palm oil and soyoil again this
year, with the government looking to protect domestic oilseed
farmers as inflation slows, leading industry analyst Dorab
Mistry said.
India, the world's No.1 edible oil buyer, this month hiked
import duties on crude imports to 2.5 percent from zero and
lifted a six-year freeze on the taxable value of cargoes to curb
cheap imports from top palm suppliers Indonesia and Malaysia.
The country kept the import tax on refined edible oil at 7.5
percent for now.
"I expect the next step to be announced in the budget at the
end of February," Mistry, head of trading with India's leading
speciality chemicals group, Godrej Industries, told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
"The industry has requested import duty at 10 percent on
unrefined oils and 17.5 percent on refined oils, and I believe
we shall get that level by the end of March at the latest," he
said.
With ample sunflower oil coming in from Ukraine and Russia
in August, India's government could then raise import duties for
a third time, with crude grades rising to 20 percent and refined
oils to 27.5 percent, Mistry said.
Mistry, who is widely sought in the industry for his
forecasts on the palm oil market, said current prices of
2,400-2,500 ringgit ($790-$820) were too high given that stocks
in Malaysia hit a record of 2.6 million tonnes in December.
He said Malaysian stocks would not go below 2 million tonnes
in the "foreseeable future".
Indonesia, which does not publish stock figures, has current
inventory of about 5 million tonnes, Mistry said, adding this
would drop to 4 million tonnes before building up again from
May.
($1 = 3.0445 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Joseph Radford)