BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank approves reappointment of Uday Kotak as exec vice chairman, MD
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD
MUMBAI Oct 14 India's edible oil imports in September jumped 14.2 percent from a year ago to 1.376 million tonnes, as refiners raised purchases of soyoil, a trade body said on Friday.
India, the world's biggest importer of edible oils, buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
Imports of soyoil jumped 46 percent to 469,564 tonnes in September, the Solvent Extractors Association of India said in a statement, adding that palm oil imports edged down 1.2 percent to 773,497 tonnes.
For details: bit.ly/2dgyj0m (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 15) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% ---------------------------------