MUMBAI Oct 14 India's edible oil imports in September jumped 14.2 percent from a year ago to 1.376 million tonnes, as refiners raised purchases of soyoil, a trade body said on Friday.

India, the world's biggest importer of edible oils, buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

Imports of soyoil jumped 46 percent to 469,564 tonnes in September, the Solvent Extractors Association of India said in a statement, adding that palm oil imports edged down 1.2 percent to 773,497 tonnes.

