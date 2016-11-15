MUMBAI Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports rose 1 percent on year to 14.74 million tonnes in the marketing year that ended in October, the slowest rate of growth in at least six years, as purchases of palm oil dropped, the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Palm oil imports fell 11.5 percent to 8.44 million tonnes in the year that ended in October, while overseas purchases of soyoil jumped 40 percent to 4.23 million tonnes, the Mumbai-based trade body said on Tuesday.

For more details: bit.ly/2gcin5z (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)