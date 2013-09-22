MUMBAI, Sept 22 India's edible oil imports are
likely to surge by 54 percent to 16 million tonnes in 2020/21 as
demand rises at a much higher rate than local supplies, a
leading trade expert said in a presentation at a conference on
Sunday.
Rising prosperity in rural areas due to state-run employment
generation schemes and increasing urbanisation would be key
demand drivers, said Govindbhai G. Patel, managing partner of GG
Patel & Nikhil Research Co.
"All India per capita consumption is 13.80 kg, but in many
states it is about 10 to 11 Kg. Consumption growth in these
states will be more ... rising labour income is increasing the
income level of people who are consuming much below the
all-India level," he said.
India's edible oil imports in the 2012/13 year ending on
Oct. 31, 2013, would be 10.4 million tonnes, he estimated.
He said India's edible oil demand was set to jump by 46
percent to 25.2 million tonnes in 2020/21, while local supplies
are likely to rise by 37 percent to 9.2 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Robert Birsel)