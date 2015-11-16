MUMBAI Nov 16 India's vegetable oil imports in the 2014/15 marketing year rose 23.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 14.61 million tonnes as a drop in local oilseed production prompted refiners to raise overseas purchases, an industry body said in a statement.

Imports in October rose 34 percent from a year earlier to a record 1.65 million tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association said on Monday.

Imports of soyoil in the marketing year ended on Oct. 31 rose to 3 million tonnes from 1.95 million tonnes a year ago, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)