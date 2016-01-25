BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
MUMBAI Jan 25 India's edible oil imports could rise as much as 11 percent to a record 16 million tonnes in the 2015/16 marketing year started on Nov. 1, the head of a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday.
Higher purchases by the world world's biggest importer of edible oils could support global palm oil and soyoil prices.
"Looking at the crop situation and local availability, I won't be surprised to see the (imports of) record 15.5 million tonnes to 16 million tonnes in the current oil year," Pravin Lunkad, president of the Solvent Extractors's Association said.
In 2014/15, India had imported a record 14.4 million tonnes.
India fulfils nearly three-fourth of its edible oil requirement through imports. It mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)