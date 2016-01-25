MUMBAI Jan 25 India's edible oil imports could rise as much as 11 percent to a record 16 million tonnes in the 2015/16 marketing year started on Nov. 1, the head of a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday.

Higher purchases by the world world's biggest importer of edible oils could support global palm oil and soyoil prices.

"Looking at the crop situation and local availability, I won't be surprised to see the (imports of) record 15.5 million tonnes to 16 million tonnes in the current oil year," Pravin Lunkad, president of the Solvent Extractors's Association said.

In 2014/15, India had imported a record 14.4 million tonnes.

India fulfils nearly three-fourth of its edible oil requirement through imports. It mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.