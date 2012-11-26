MUMBAI Nov 26 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has tendered to import 6,000 tonnes of Indonesian or Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) for shipment between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10, at the Haldia port in eastern India.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 30, it said in a statement late on Friday.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)