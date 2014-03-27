MUMBAI, March 27 India's sunflower oil imports
are likely to jump 54 percent to a record high in the year to
October 2014 as the world's biggest edible oil importer trims
palm oil purchases to make room for the soft oil, said Dinesh
Shahra, managing director of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
.
The rise in sunflower oil imports would provide support to
prices that are under pressure due to a record crop in top
producer Ukraine, but will cap palm oil prices that
have risen in the last two months on a likely drop in production
in top two producing countries.
"We are expecting palm oil imports would drop significantly
to around 7.4 million tonnes from 8.17 million tonnes last year
due to price spreads in favour of soft oils," Managing Director
of the country's biggest edible oil buyer said.
India is likely to buy 1.45 million tonnes sunflower oil in
2013/14, higher than the previous record purchase of 1.1 million
tonnes in 2011/12, Shahra said. India imports most of its
sunflower oil from Ukraine and palm oil from Indonesia and
Malaysia.
The country's total edible oil imports are set to rise by 4
percent in 2013/14 to 10.8 million tonnes due to higher imports
of soft oils like sunflower and soyoil, he said.
The price gap between crude palm oil and crude sunflower oil
narrowed to $47 per tonne in February, compared with $430 per
tonne during the same period last year, according data compiled
by Solvent Extractors Association.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)