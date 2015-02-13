MUMBAI Feb 13 India's palm oil imports fell 21.3 percent to 658,670 tonnes in January from a month earlier, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Friday.

India, the world's leading palm oil importer, mainly buys it from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

The country's total vegetable oil imports during January fell 3.9 percent from a month ago to 1,095,466 tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)