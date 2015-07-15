MUMBAI, July 15 India's palm oil imports in June jumped 23 percent from a year earlier to 734,358 tonnes, lifting total vegetable oil imports in the month by 15 percent, a Mumbai-based trade body said on Wednesday.

The country's vegetable oil imports in June stood at 1.02 million tonnes, up from 883,679 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

For the full statement, click on: (bit.ly/1CGbKyb)