Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
MUMBAI, July 15 India's palm oil imports in June jumped 23 percent from a year earlier to 734,358 tonnes, lifting total vegetable oil imports in the month by 15 percent, a Mumbai-based trade body said on Wednesday.
The country's vegetable oil imports in June stood at 1.02 million tonnes, up from 883,679 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.